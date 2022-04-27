Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,035,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in YETI were worth $85,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.59. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.64 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

