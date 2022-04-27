Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $99.48 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,351,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 2.99% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $99,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $232,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. 1,992,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

