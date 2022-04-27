Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $93.53 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 42,317 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NIKE were worth $93,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $7.42 on Tuesday, hitting $120.52. 7,829,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,060,250. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $189.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.59 and its 200-day moving average is $150.21.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

