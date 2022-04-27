Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $39.95 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $39,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $222.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.76 and a 200-day moving average of $222.57. The company has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.