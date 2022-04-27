Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $31.56 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,255 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $31,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Shares of ICE opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

