Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $137.11 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,321,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 887,702 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $137,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,810,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,047,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $276.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

