Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 506.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 91,146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 661,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

