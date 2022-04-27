Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 220.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 239,565 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.10% of Lyft worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,478,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Lyft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 2,462.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

