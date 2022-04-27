Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.3% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $258,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,505,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,282,543,000 after acquiring an additional 185,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,526,249,000 after acquiring an additional 119,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,694,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $27.72 on Tuesday, reaching $516.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,217. The firm has a market cap of $202.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $564.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

