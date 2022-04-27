GYL Financial Synergies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.66. 1,657,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,894,678. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

