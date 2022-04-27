GYL Financial Synergies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6,724.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

CVS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.30. 176,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

