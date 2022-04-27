Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stake Reduced by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.16% of Guardant Health worth $16,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,297. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $169.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

