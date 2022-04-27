GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Shares Up 7.3%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.76. 27,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 52,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GSE Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GSE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GSE Systems by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.

