GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the March 31st total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GRNH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 491,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. GreenGro Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
