GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the March 31st total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GRNH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 491,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. GreenGro Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get GreenGro Technologies alerts:

About GreenGro Technologies

GreenGro Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients.

See Also

