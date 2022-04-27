Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $739.09

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 739.09 ($9.42) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($9.78). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($9.37), with a volume of 442,820 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.56) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.92) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 738 ($9.41).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 730.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 739.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 124.66.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.