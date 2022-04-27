GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

