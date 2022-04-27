GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 761 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.91.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
