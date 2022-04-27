GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New $683,000 Investment in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 71.68 and a quick ratio of 71.68. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.24. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

