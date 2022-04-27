GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 149,259 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,999,000 after acquiring an additional 139,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $899,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $675.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $671.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.40 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

