GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 72,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

