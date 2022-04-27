GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Trading Down 10.7%

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Rating) dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 22,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 22,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

About GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX)

GPO Plus, Inc engages in the organizing, promoting, and operating industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. It offers HealthGPO and cbdGPO for the healthcare and hemp industries, as well as provides professional services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

