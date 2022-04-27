Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 327,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,313. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average of $107.98. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 224.76 and a beta of 0.67.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.43.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,349.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,526,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after acquiring an additional 67,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

