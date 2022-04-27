Goldcoin Price Reaches $0.0424 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $3,282.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00258304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001419 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,991,283 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

