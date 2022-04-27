Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:GDV)

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

GDV stock traded up 0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 11.18. The company had a trading volume of 78,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,285. Global Dividend Growth Split has a 1 year low of 10.98 and a 1 year high of 13.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of 12.13.

Get Global Dividend Growth Split alerts:

About Global Dividend Growth Split (Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.