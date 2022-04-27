General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964,792 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of General Mills worth $106,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

