Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.41. 82,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 129,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Geely Automobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

