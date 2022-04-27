GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $75.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDS. Raymond James lowered shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

GDS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. 15,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GDS has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

