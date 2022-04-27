GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.79.

Shares of GATX traded down $4.92 on Wednesday, reaching $105.28. 230,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,037. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.52. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $127.58.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GATX will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,429 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GATX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,842,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GATX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in GATX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in GATX by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in GATX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

