Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GALT opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

