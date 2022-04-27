Fuse Network Market Capitalization Achieves $16.55 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000785 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $16.55 million and approximately $665,273.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.94 or 0.07372135 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars.

