Function X (FX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.18 Million

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001179 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $188.78 million and $2.18 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,100.13 or 0.99751652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00055307 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00024505 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001667 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00180929 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.