Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Trading Down 4.4%

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 468,419 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 263,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glovista Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 81,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,622,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

