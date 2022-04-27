Fortress Paper (TSE:FTP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fortress Paper Ltd. (TSE:FTP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.36. Fortress Paper shares last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 5,525 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.36.

Get Fortress Paper alerts:

About Fortress Paper (TSE:FTP)

Fortress Paper Ltd. is a Canada-based producer of specialty pulp, security papers and other security related products. The Company operates through two segments: the Dissolving Pulp and the Security Paper Products. The Company operates its dissolving pulp business through the Fortress Specialty Cellulose (FSC) mill located in Thurso, Quebec, Canada, which also operates in the renewable energy generation sector through its cogeneration facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.