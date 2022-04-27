Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582,688 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,809 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for 1.6% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,509,492. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

