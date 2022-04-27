Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.94. 398,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,251. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.8483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 72,928 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

