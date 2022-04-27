Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

NASDAQ FFIC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. 164,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,976. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

