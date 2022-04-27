Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

NASDAQ FFIC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. 12,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after buying an additional 55,009 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1,481.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 219,453 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Flushing Financial (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

