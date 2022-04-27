Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.
NASDAQ FFIC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. 12,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Flushing Financial
Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
