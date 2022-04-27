First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Position Increased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 58,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,536. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

