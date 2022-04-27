First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 527,612 shares.The stock last traded at $159.45 and had previously closed at $158.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.80.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.