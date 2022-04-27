First Trust Advisors LP Sells 510,534 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Avantor worth $102,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 15.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 674,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,405 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 16.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 216,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

AVTR opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.