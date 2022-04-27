First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,770,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,681 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.67% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $254,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $118,181,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

