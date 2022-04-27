First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of 3M worth $270,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.53.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.
About 3M (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
