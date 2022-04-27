First Trust Advisors LP Has $228.40 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,774 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $228,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $165,172,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,908,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 194,730 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH stock opened at $153.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $1,972,768.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

