First Trust Advisors LP Has $218.05 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,010,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,479 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $218,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in D.R. Horton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 77,119 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

