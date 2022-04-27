First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Seagen worth $93,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Seagen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Seagen by 543.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 807,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Seagen by 63.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $63,675,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $55,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,628,541.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at $103,017,157.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $46,038.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

Seagen stock opened at $131.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.