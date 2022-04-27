First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Moody’s worth $200,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Moody’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.54.

MCO stock opened at $319.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.68 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

