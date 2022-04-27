First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

NYSE:FRC traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.04. 971,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 19,949 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 232,852.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 214,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 214,224 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 139,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.