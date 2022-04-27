First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.20. 945,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,640. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,173,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,899,000 after purchasing an additional 528,890 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 676,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,800,000 after acquiring an additional 238,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 213,252 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

