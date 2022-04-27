First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FR stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 741,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,147. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after buying an additional 1,247,831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after buying an additional 1,186,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,616,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,306,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,506,000 after purchasing an additional 810,880 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 648,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

