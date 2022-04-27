First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.06 million.

BUSE traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. 329,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Busey has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised First Busey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Busey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

